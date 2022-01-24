Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic [Image 3 of 4]

    NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force astronaut Col. Mike Hopkins delivers a speech to members and mission partners of Buckley Garrison on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022. Hopkins spoke about his experience on his most recent space mission with SpaceX and answered general questions about life as an astronaut from the crowd. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:31
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    NASA
    Astronaut
    Buckley
    Space Force

