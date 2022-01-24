U.S. Space Force astronaut Col. Mike Hopkins delivers a speech to members and mission partners of Buckley Garrison on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022. Hopkins spoke about his experience on his most recent space mission with SpaceX and answered general questions about life as an astronaut from the crowd. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:31 Photo ID: 7023023 VIRIN: 220124-X-FW870-1125 Resolution: 5630x3167 Size: 4.66 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.