The Buckley Garrison command team poses with NASA astronauts Col. Mike Hopkins (center left) and Col. Nick Hague (center right) on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022. The two astronauts visited Buckley SFB to share their experiences, talk about the future of space, and answer questions about becoming an astronaut. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7023014
|VIRIN:
|220124-X-FW870-1074
|Resolution:
|6770x4231
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
