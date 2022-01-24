Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic [Image 2 of 4]

    NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, introduces Col. Mike Hopkins to members and mission partners of Buckley Garrison on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022. Hopkins, who has been with NASA since 2009, presented videos of NASA trainings as well as pictures that helped explain what life was like on the International Space Station. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:31
    Photo ID: 7023015
    VIRIN: 220124-X-FW870-1097
    Resolution: 5148x3436
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    NASA
    Astronauts
    Buckley
    Space Force

