U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, introduces Col. Mike Hopkins to members and mission partners of Buckley Garrison on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022. Hopkins, who has been with NASA since 2009, presented videos of NASA trainings as well as pictures that helped explain what life was like on the International Space Station. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:31 Photo ID: 7023015 VIRIN: 220124-X-FW870-1097 Resolution: 5148x3436 Size: 3.7 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA Astronauts Visit Buckley AFB and Denver VA Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.