220125-N-CM110-1020 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2022) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class John Laeng, from Olney, Md., chains down an external power module in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

