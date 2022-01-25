Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220125-N-CM110-1020 [Image 4 of 10]

    220125-N-CM110-1020

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220125-N-CM110-1020 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2022) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class John Laeng, from Olney, Md., chains down an external power module in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7021879
    VIRIN: 220125-N-CM110-1020
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 651.41 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

