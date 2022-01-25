220125-N-CM110-1007 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Jenna Sarette, from St. Louis, performs maintenance on a self-contained breathing apparatus bottle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 16:30
|Photo ID:
|7021877
|VIRIN:
|220125-N-CM110-1007
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|898.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
