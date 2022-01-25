Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220125-N-CM110-1007

    220125-N-CM110-1007

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220125-N-CM110-1007 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Jenna Sarette, from St. Louis, performs maintenance on a self-contained breathing apparatus bottle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022
    Photo ID: 7021877
    VIRIN: 220125-N-CM110-1007
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220125-N-CM110-1007 [Image 10 of 10], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

