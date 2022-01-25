220125-N-CM110-1038 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2022) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Chiquandra Bryant, from Jasper, Fla., moves equipment in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 16:30
|Photo ID:
|7021883
|VIRIN:
|220125-N-CM110-1038
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|644.09 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220125-N-CM110-1038 [Image 10 of 10], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
