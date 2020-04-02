220122-N-PG226-1029 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Oliver Rodriguez, from Winter Park, Florida, stands bow catapult watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal

