220122-N-NO874-1044 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, flies over the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)

