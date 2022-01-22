220122-N-NO874-1009 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, refuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)

Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022