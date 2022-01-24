220124-N-JR318-1009 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Airman Brandon Kenney, from Boston, uses a wrench to remove an L frame from a tow tractor in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 02:36 Photo ID: 7021061 VIRIN: 220124-N-JR318-1009 Resolution: 3223x4842 Size: 1.45 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.