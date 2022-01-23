220123-N-PG226-1246 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, prepare to repel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a fast-rope exercise, Jan. 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 02:36 Photo ID: 7021054 VIRIN: 220123-N-PG226-1246 Resolution: 3702x2690 Size: 1.56 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 12 of 12], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.