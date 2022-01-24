220124-N-GP384-1059 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Tayler Thomason, from Stella, North Carolina, assigned to the "Blue Blasters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, examines a safety wire on the landing gear of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

