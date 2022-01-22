220122-N-PH222-1302 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 22, 2022)



Sailors participate in an aircraft fire fighting training exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, USS Charleston Sailors Participate in ACFF Drills [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden