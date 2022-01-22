220122-N-PH222-1276 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 22, 2022)
Sailors participate in an aircraft fire fighting training exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 00:26
|Photo ID:
|7020973
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-PH222-1276
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|1003.33 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Participate in ACFF Drills [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
