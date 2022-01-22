Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Sailors Participate in ACFF Drills [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Charleston Sailors Participate in ACFF Drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220122-N-PH222-1276 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 22, 2022)

    Sailors participate in an aircraft fire fighting training exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 00:26
    Photo ID: 7020973
    VIRIN: 220122-N-PH222-1276
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 1003.33 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Sailors Participate in ACFF Drills [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Training
    ACFF
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

