Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet [Image 3 of 3]

    Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet

    GUAM

    12.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    GUAM (Dec. 15, 2021) -- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducted a vertical replenishment with Lewis-and-Clark class dry cargo ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE) while it was underway in the vicinity of Guam on Dec. 15. Air crew members of the "Island Knights" ensured Sacagawea was stocked to deliver food, ammunition, parts, fuel and other supplies to U.S. Navy, allies' and partner nations' ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Photo by Lt. Myer Krah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7020955
    VIRIN: 211215-N-N1109-002
    Resolution: 1280x852
    Size: 109.39 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet
    Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet
    Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VERTREP
    MSC
    HSC 25
    Military Sealift Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT