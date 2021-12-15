GUAM (Dec. 15, 2021) -- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducted a vertical replenishment with Lewis-and-Clark class dry cargo ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE) while it was underway in the vicinity of Guam on Dec. 15. Air crew members of the "Island Knights" ensured Sacagawea was stocked to deliver food, ammunition, parts, fuel and other supplies to U.S. Navy, allies' and partner nations' ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Photo by Lt. Myer Krah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:47 Photo ID: 7020954 VIRIN: 211215-N-N1109-003 Resolution: 1280x852 Size: 48.65 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Force Ship, Helo Squadron Work Together to Supply Fleet [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.