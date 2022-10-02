Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, Maritime Prepositioning Force Prepare for any Operation

Courtesy Photo | GUAM (Dec. 15, 2021) -- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducted a vertical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GUAM (Dec. 15, 2021) -- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducted a vertical replenishment with Lewis-and-Clark class dry cargo ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE) while it was underway in the vicinity of Guam on Dec. 15. Air crew members of the "Island Knights" ensured Sacagawea was stocked to deliver food, ammunition, parts, fuel and other supplies to U.S. Navy, allies' and partner nations' ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Photo by Lt. Myer Krah) see less | View Image Page

GUAM -- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 and Military Sealift Command’s prepositioning ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE) conducted a vertical replenishment and deck landing qualifications in Guam, ensuring the duo is prepared to meet any tasking requirement.



“Conducting complex deck landing qualifications at day or night presents a great opportunity to train the ship and aircrew on how to respond to a full range of mission requirements,” says Lt. Cmdr. Jason Highly, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3’s (MPSRON 3) chief of staff officer. “It’s no easy task.



“Exercising faultless placement of cargo on deck, exchanging clear communication and keeping a watchful eye on safety takes strategic planning and practice."



USNS Sacagawea’s master, Capt. John Stulz, adds that deck landing qualifications, known as DLQs, are “imperative” for MSC vessels engaged in excessive port loading, facing time constraints or considering other factors that may impact the vessel entering a port.



During the recent training, Sacagawea and HSC 25 crews conducted DLQs at night. Those involved say a night-time event can be more intimidating and requires keen proficiency, which should be maintained at all times. After-dark drills require unique focus and equipment, including night vision goggles, calculated deck lighting, tactical air navigation systems and a stabilized glide slope indicator used to help helicopter pilots visualize the proper slope for a safe landing.



“Although taking off from the ground may be challenging, landing on a moving deck at night, in the middle of the ocean is no cake walk,” said U.S. Navy Pilot Lt. Jarrett Walden, HSC 25’s assistant training officer.



“There is very little room for error; the pilot must be precise, and the control tower must set every parameter correctly before the pilot lands in order to achieve success.”



Part of MPSRON 3, USNS Sacagawea strategically places heavy equipment and supplies throughout the Indo-Pacific Region, providing Navy and Marine Corps warfighters quick and efficient access to these critical items in the event of an emerging operational requirement.



“HSC 25 enhances the Navy’s ability to shape the war fighting field and conduct humanitarian relief in a way that creates more flexibility in logistics and more options regarding tasking,” says Walden.



“The mission to train, deploy and maintain combat-ready helicopters in support of national defense alongside our maritime partners is a match made for success.”



HSC 25 provides a multi-mission rotary wing capability for units in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations, to include the territory of Guam and the Northern Marina islands. These Guam-based air crew members of the island “Sea Knights” also support U.S. Coast Guard and Joint Region Marianas by maintaining a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation capability. HSC 25 is the Navy’s first and only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron.



Editor's note: Lt. Myer Krah is assigned to Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3.