USS America Conducts a formation exercise with Pacific Fleet.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) steams in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a formation exercise. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Carl Vinson and USS America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Contant)

