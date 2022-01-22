PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) steams in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a formation exercise. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Carl Vinson and USS America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Contant)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7020855
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-BX791-1061
|Resolution:
|5309x3539
|Size:
|841.34 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS America Conducts a formation exercise with Pacific Fleet. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
