U.S. Navy conducts formation exercise.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2022) Cpl. Austin Totton, from Lake City, Mich., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181), right, and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) steaming in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Essex and America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Contant)

Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022