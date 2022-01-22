Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy conducts formation exercise.

    U.S. Navy conducts formation exercise.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2022) Cpl. Austin Totton, from Lake City, Mich., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181), right, and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) steaming in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Essex and America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Contant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy conducts formation exercise. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

