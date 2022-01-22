PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181), left, and the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a formation exercise. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex and USS America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Contant)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7020843
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-BX791-1028
|Resolution:
|5482x3655
|Size:
|862.28 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy conducts a formation exercise. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT