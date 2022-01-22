Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy conducts a formation exercise. [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy conducts a formation exercise.

    SASEBO, PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181), left, and the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a formation exercise. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex and USS America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Contant)

