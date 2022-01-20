U.S. Space Force Col. Mike Hopkins, NASA astronaut, visited Team Kirtland Jan. 20, 2022. During Hopkins’ visit, he toured the installation and spoke to Team Kirtland about his career and experience as an astronaut. Additionally, Hopkins spoke to Sandia Elementary students through a virtual conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:18 Photo ID: 7020508 VIRIN: 220120-F-MQ455-1108 Resolution: 4621x3075 Size: 1.87 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stripes to stars: former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.