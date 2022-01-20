Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stripes to stars: former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut [Image 1 of 3]

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mike Hopkins, NASA astronaut, speaks to Sandia Elementary students through a virtual conference on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 20, 2022. Hopkins, who has been an astronaut for 13 years and traveled to space twice, briefed the students about his career, talked about his personal experience as an astronaut and answered the students' questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:18
    Photo ID: 7020506
    VIRIN: 220120-F-MQ455-1062
    Resolution: 4453x2963
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    NASA
    KAFB
    bigbasebiggermission
    TeamKirtland

