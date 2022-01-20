Stripes to stars: former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut

U.S. Space Force Col. Mike Hopkins, NASA astronaut, speaks to local students through a virtual conference on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 20, 2022. During Hopkins’ visit, he toured the installation and spoke to Team Kirtland about his career and experience as an astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

