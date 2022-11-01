Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Bass visits Eielson AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Chief Bass visits Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2022. In this part of the visit, Bass held an all call where she recognized outstanding performers and had an open discussion with the Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing and the 168th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:47
    Photo ID: 7020234
    VIRIN: 220111-F-XX992-1493
    Resolution: 5280x3513
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Bass visits Eielson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force

    TAGS

    Alaska
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Eielson AFB

