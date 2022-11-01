Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2022. In this part of the visit, Bass held an all call where she recognized outstanding performers and had an open discussion with the Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing and the 168th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:47 Photo ID: 7020230 VIRIN: 220111-F-XX992-1609 Resolution: 5511x3667 Size: 6.14 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Bass visits Eielson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.