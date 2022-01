Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. (left), Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi (center), AFMC command chief, discuss the 88th Air Base Wing Honor Guard’s area of responsibility with Master Sgt. Gregory Linker, Honor Guard superintendent, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Jan. 21, 2022. Bunch and Flosi visited the 88th ABW to discuss diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility efforts and visit the medical center, 13M training facility, honor guard and civil engineering center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 12:27 Photo ID: 7020102 VIRIN: 220121-F-WD117-1150 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.04 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Bunch Visits Wright-Patt [Image 9 of 9], by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.