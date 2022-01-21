Gen. Bunch Visits Wright-Patt

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. (right), Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi (center), AFMC command chief, receives a brief from Maj. Hollis Troxel, 88th Operations Support Squadron director of operations, during a visit to the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022. Bunch and Flosi visited the ABW to discuss diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility efforts and visit the medical center, 13M training facility, honor guard and civil engineering center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

