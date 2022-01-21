Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Bunch Visits Wright-Patt [Image 2 of 9]

    Gen. Bunch Visits Wright-Patt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Jaima Fogg 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, gets a tour of a newly renovated surgical suite from operating room flight commander Lt. Col. Lanette Walker at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, Jan. 21, 2022. Bunch visited the 88th Air Base Wing to discuss diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility efforts and visit the medical center, 13M training facility, honor guard and civil engineering center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

