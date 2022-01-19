Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS receives M18, conduct CATM training [Image 9 of 9]

    39th SFS receives M18, conduct CATM training

    TURKEY

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Malik Ball (left), a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Patrick Donley, weapons storage and security systems assistant noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 39th SFS, review a target at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2022. The 39th Security Forces Squadron recently received the M18, the new and improved standard issue 9 mm caliber handgun to replace the M9 pistols that have been in service since 1985. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    This work, 39th SFS receives M18, conduct CATM training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    M18
    39 SFS
    39 ABW ABW

