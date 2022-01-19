Senior Airman Ariel Beltran, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, examines targets at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2022. The 39th Security Forces Squadron recently received the M18, the new and improved standard issue 9 mm caliber handgun to replace the M9 pistols that have been in service since 1985. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 03:09 Photo ID: 7019750 VIRIN: 220119-F-YG657-1130 Resolution: 7915x5277 Size: 7.74 MB Location: TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS receives M18, conduct CATM training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.