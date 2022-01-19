39th SFS receives M18, conduct CATM training

Airman 1st Class Hannah Moore, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, fires an M18 handgun at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2022. The M18 is the new and improved standard issue 9 mm caliber handgun to replace the M9 pistols that have been in service since 1985. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

