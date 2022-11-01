Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food 2.0: Bringing More Options [Image 1 of 3]

    Food 2.0: Bringing More Options

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) held the grand opening of the newest eatery, FLYERS, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2022. The 35th FSS is working to implement Food 2.0 here, which will give Airmen the opportunity to use their meal cards at any of the FSS owned eateries on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 00:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    FLYERS
    35th Fighter Wing
    35th Force Support Squadron
    Food 2.0

