Food 2.0: Bringing More Options

The 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) passes a milestone with the opening of FLYERS, a combination of two popular eateries at a centralized location. Team Misawa also looks to be one of the first overseas installations to provide a more diverse set of options for meal card service members through Food 2.0.



“Food 2.0 or Food Transformation/Campus Dining is an Air Force initiative to bring better food services to installations around the Air Force,” said Major Phillip Martin, 35th Force Support Squadron commander. “One of the major benefits of Food 2.0 is allowing meal cardholders the opportunity to use their meal cards at all Non-Appropriated Fund facilities.”



In other words, military members on meal cards will be able to utilize their benefits at all 35th FSS owned eateries around the base.



These options include the dining facilities, Lakeview Grille, Bumpers Fusion Diner, Aomori Eats, the Wild Weasel Bar and Grill, Flyers, and Clever Raven sports bar, a new project starting construction in the near future.



Meal card holders here will be allotted $8 for breakfast, $15 for lunch and $15 for dinner, but have the option to pay any additional cost out of pocket.



“We know our Airmen pay out of pocket and use our other eateries around the base aside from the DFACs,” said Martin. “But with Food 2.0, Airmen will be allowed to use allotted benefits at our Non-Appropriated Fund Facilities. In turn, that added revenue stream to those facilities allows the FSS to recapitalize across our programs, with new/better equipment, services, programming, and much more.”



The 35th FSS will also be implementing a PayMyTab program which will allow all personnel to order from 35th FSS owned eateries online.



“I want to say thank you to the community for all of the support and patience as changes are being made across multiple programs to provide a better quality of life for Team Misawa,” said Martin.



The exact dates these services will go live are still being determined, but be on the lookout for more future updates.



“I’m excited about this roll-out as I know it will provide our meal cardholders a few more options,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief. “Our DFAC provides a great service, but sometimes a simple change of scenery makes a meal just a little more enjoyable. It’s awesome our folks will not have to use their own funds for that option.”

