    Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    “Today marks the transition for Alpha Company as they prepare to deploy to Europe to conduct supply support operations,” said Lt. Col. Katherine A. Leidenberg, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion commander during as Alpha Company, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, held a color-casing ceremony at Fort Hood on Jan. 21 in preparation for a scheduled deployment. “The need for logistics is absolutely essential for all operations that we do.”

