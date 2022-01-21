Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy

“I have said this before and I will say it again-nobody can do what you do,” said Lt. Col. Katherine A. Leidenberg, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion commander. "You bring
capabilities and expertise that do not exist anywhere else on Fort Hood and they will be missed while
you’re deployed." Alpha Company, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st
Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, held a color-casing ceremony here on Jan. 21 in preparation for a
scheduled deployment to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve.
