    Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy [Image 1 of 2]

    Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    “I have said this before and I will say it again-nobody can do what you do,” said Lt. Col. Katherine A. Leidenberg, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion commander. "You bring
    capabilities and expertise that do not exist anywhere else on Fort Hood and they will be missed while
    you’re deployed." Alpha Company, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st
    Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, held a color-casing ceremony here on Jan. 21 in preparation for a
    scheduled deployment to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 11:01
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ashley Dotson

    #Poland
    #FortHood
    #AtlanticResolve
    #1stCavalryDivision

