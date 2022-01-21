“I have said this before and I will say it again-nobody can do what you do,” said Lt. Col. Katherine A. Leidenberg, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion commander. "You bring

capabilities and expertise that do not exist anywhere else on Fort Hood and they will be missed while

you’re deployed." Alpha Company, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st

Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, held a color-casing ceremony here on Jan. 21 in preparation for a

scheduled deployment to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve.

Date Taken: 01.21.2022
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US
Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy