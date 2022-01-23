Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy

FORT HOOD, Texas – Alpha Company, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, held a color casing ceremony here on Jan. 21 in preparation for a scheduled deployment to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve.

“Today marks the transition for Alpha Company as they prepare to deploy to Europe to conduct supply support operations,” said Lt. Col. Katherine A. Leidenberg, 553 Division Sustainment Support Battalion commander. “The need for logistics is absolutely essential for all operations that we do.”

She continued with highlighting the dedication Alpha Company, formerly 289th Composite Supply Company, contributed during previous deployment support operations.

“I have said this before and I will say it again-nobody can do what you do,” she said. “You bring capabilities and expertise that do not exist anywhere else on Fort Hood and they will be missed while you’re deployed. You are a combat multiplier and you extend our operational reach so significantly that

everybody wants a combat support company like the Renegades.”

The unit cased their colors symbolizing the unit's movement of operations from its home station at Fort Hood, Texas, to their deployment area of operations in Europe.

“I have watched all of you work incredibly hard to get ready to deploy,” she said. “You packed up and moved over 290 pieces of equipment. You got it done and you got it done to standard to the point where you actually finished early. That’s the outstanding type of logistics unit that sits before me.”

She continued by thanking them for their hard work and dedication in preparation to the mission.

“I am going to ask you to do one more essential thing while you’re deployed,” she concluded. “Take care of each other. Watch out for your battle buddies to your left and right. “Keep up the Gunslinger standard of treating everyone with dignity and respect and enforcing the standards and discipline that we live by as Soldiers serving our nation. If you do this you will never fail any mission and you will never leave anyone behind because you are absolutely a team.”

Atlantic Resolve started in April 2014. Support is provided by rotational units who conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. These rotations lead directly to support for multinational contingency operations around the world, strengthen regional partnerships and enhance global security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 11:01 Story ID: 413269 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 49 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainers case colors, ready to deploy, by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.