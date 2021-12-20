Combat patch presentation

Senior leaders and staff from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Transatlantic Expeditionary District, present a combat patch to Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard, the district's human resources non-commissioned officer, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. on 20 Dec. The combat patch distinguishes soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone. Willyard was also a recent receipt of the Army Central Command (ARCENT) Sergeant Audie Murphy Award. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

