Combat patch presentation

Col. Kenneth Reed, commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Transatlantic Expeditionary District, present a combat patch to Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard, the district's human resources non-commissioned officer, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. on 20 Dec. The combat patch distinguishes soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone. Willyard was also a recent receipt of the Army Central Command (ARCENT) Sergeant Audie Murphy Award. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)
|12.20.2021
|01.23.2022 07:18
|7019259
|211220-A-JJ298-004
|1731x1155
|1.7 MB
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|LEBANON, IL, US
|LOUISVILLE, AL, US
|2
|0
