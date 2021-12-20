Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat patch presentation [Image 3 of 8]

    Combat patch presentation

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Senior leaders and staff from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Transatlantic Expeditionary District, stand at attention and listen to the citation presenting a combat patch to Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard, the district's human resources non-commissioned officer, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. on 20 Dec. The combat patch distinguishes soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone. Willyard was also a recent receipt of the Army Central Command (ARCENT) Sergeant Audie Murphy Award. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 07:27
    Photo ID: 7019258
    VIRIN: 211220-A-JJ298-003
    Resolution: 1731x1155
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat patch presentation [Image 8 of 8], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation
    Combat patch presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    combat patch
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Colonel Kenneth Reed
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Sergeant Maj. Jun Tomagan
    Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT