GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 18, 2022) U.S. service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 18. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 00:45
|Photo ID:
|7019162
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-N0146-1002
|Resolution:
|2189x1460
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Navy Interdicts Stateless Vessel Previously Caught Smuggling Weapons [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Interdicts Stateless Vessel Previously Caught Smuggling Weapons
LEAVE A COMMENT