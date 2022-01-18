Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Interdicts Stateless Vessel Previously Caught Smuggling Weapons [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Interdicts Stateless Vessel Previously Caught Smuggling Weapons

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 18, 2022) U.S. service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby, Jan. 18. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 00:45
    Photo ID: 7019161
    VIRIN: 220118-N-N0146-1001
    Resolution: 2340x1560
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Cole
    USS Chinook

