GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 21, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) transfers control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 21. (U.S. Navy photo)
U.S. Navy Interdicts Stateless Vessel Previously Caught Smuggling Weapons
