GRAYLING, Mich. – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 173rd Engineer Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, build a forward operating base with multi-layered defense during Northern Strike 22-1 on January 21, 2022. ”Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau sponsored exercise which unites service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022, at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 16:55 Photo ID: 7019097 VIRIN: 220122-Z-FY465-1045 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.68 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter Strike: extreme cold weather training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.