Winter Strike: extreme cold weather training

GRAYLING, Mich. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua McKee (left), a fire control non-commissioned officer, and U.S. Army Spc. Michael Fleming (right), a fire direction specialist, both with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard, are installing a near vertical incidence skywave satellite during Northern Strike 22-1 on January 21, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”) is a National Guard Bureau sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022, at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

