    Winter Strike: extreme cold weather training [Image 2 of 7]

    Winter Strike: extreme cold weather training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    GRAYLING, Mich. – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 173rd Engineer Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, build a forward operating base with multi-layered defense during Northern Strike 22-1 on January 21, 2022. ”Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau sponsored exercise which unites service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022, at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22
    Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

