MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA

Members of the 559th Medical Squadron’s Mental Health Flight take notes during the MHS GENESIS “Go-Live” at Reid Health Services Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022. MHS GENESIS will become the standard electronic health record for Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs’ medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

