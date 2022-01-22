Members of the 559th Medical Squadron’s Mental Health Flight take notes during the MHS GENESIS “Go-Live” at Reid Health Services Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022. MHS GENESIS will become the standard electronic health record for Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs’ medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 13:58
|Photo ID:
|7019064
|VIRIN:
|220122-F-QW125-897
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|879.77 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT