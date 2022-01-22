Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 559th Medical Squadron’s Mental Health Flight take notes during the MHS GENESIS “Go-Live” at Reid Health Services Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022. MHS GENESIS will become the standard electronic health record for Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs’ medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

