MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA

559th Trainee Health Squadron staff members navigate the MHS GENESIS system during a Saturday “Go-Live” Jan. 22, 2022 at Reid Health Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Beneficiaries are encouraged to register for the new patient portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).
