    MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA [Image 2 of 3]

    MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. (Dr.) Andrew Gausepohl, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Family Emergency Center medical director, celebrates inputting his first prescription into the new MHS GENESIS system at the FEC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022. The MHS GENESIS patient portal grants patients 24/7 access to their healthcare information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

