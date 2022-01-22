MHS GENESIS launches at JBSA

Maj. (Dr.) Andrew Gausepohl, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Family Emergency Center medical director, celebrates inputting his first prescription into the new MHS GENESIS system at the FEC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022. The MHS GENESIS patient portal grants patients 24/7 access to their healthcare information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).
