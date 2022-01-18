PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rigoberto Sandoval, left, from Ashwaubenon, Wis., supports Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Lissa Herrera, from Hackensack, N.J., while directing an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7019007 VIRIN: 220118-N-JO829-1026 Resolution: 4970x3550 Size: 1010.04 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: ASHWAUBENON, WI, US Hometown: HACKENSACK, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.