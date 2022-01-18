Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Gridley conducts flight operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rigoberto Sandoval, left, from Ashwaubenon, Wis., observes Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Lissa Herrera, from Hackensack, N.J., direct an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7019005
    VIRIN: 220118-N-JO829-1021
    Resolution: 4915x3511
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ASHWAUBENON, WI, US
    Hometown: HACKENSACK, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gridley
    Lincoln
    Helo
    DDG
    HSM 71

